Can you rehome rescue rabbits from RSPCA in Potters Bar?
- Credit: RSPCA
Can you hop to it and help home some fluffy bunnies this springtime?
The RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar has been inundated with rescue rabbits in need of rehoming, and is desperately seeking new owners to take them on.
Many of these rabbits have suffered cruelty and neglect, while others were abandoned like the dwarf lop pair Skipper and Pearl, who were left outside the centre in a box, much like Cassius and Chive who staff also found left outside the building one morning.
They were adopted, before being returned once again, when the family’s children lost interest.
Travis was found straying in a garden, and Marble was discovered loose on a road - owners were never traced for either of them.
All pet rabbits require a secure living space with plenty of room - rabbits are active and need to be able to hop, run, jump, dig and stretch out fully when lying down. They'll need enough room to exercise and stand up fully on their back legs without their ears touching the roof, as well as daily exercise, hiding places and a suitable toilet area, and most rabbits should always be kept in pairs for companionship. With most rabbits expected to live between eight and twelve years, it’s vital people research how to keep rabbits happy and healthy.
Lisa Obertelli at RSPCA Southridge said: “With a huge surge in interest for pet ownership during the lockdown, we're concerned that some people may be buying pets on impulse. Rabbits in particular seem to be popularly misconceived as being easier animals to care for but actually they have complex needs including a varied diet, appropriate company, lots of space and mental stimulation day to day.
Most Read
- 1 Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
- 2 Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy
- 3 Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park
- 4 Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development
- 5 See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield
- 8 Man reportedly 'flashed' 12-year-old girl on Hatfield street
- 9 Grade II listed home with stables and staff cottage on sale for £2.5m
- 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
“We really hope to find homes for our rescue rabbits soon, as we know we have more waiting for a space at the centre as more and more people seem to be giving them up. It’s a really sad situation, whilst pets can provide many of us with comfort and love over many happy years, sadly the reality is that just isn’t true for everyone and thousands end up in the care of the RSPCA and other animal welfare organisations each year.”
The charity is doing everything it can to tackle the rise in abandoned pets, with frontline officers responding to emergency calls while building extra enclosures to create emergency capacity to bring these animals into our care.
To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit their website at rspca.org.uk or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.