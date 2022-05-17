RSPCA rescue cats in Potters Bar waiting to find their forever homes

The RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre has five cats that have been awaiting adoption and a forever home for months. - Credit: RSPCA

Can you provide a forever home for one of five forlorn felines?

The RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Potters Bar has five cats who have all been awaiting adoption for months.

The team has now made a special appeal for cat-lovers willing to take them on.

Despite reaching the ripe old age of 12, senior citizen Sonny shows no signs of aging and is still just as lively as a kitten. Staff say he loves to chase his ping pong ball and runs around his pen when he has a burst of energy.

He also enjoys toys and games, a good snooze in the sun and being fussed over. Ideally, Sonny would benefit from a home with a garden and a cat flap and would be required to be the only animal in the home, as he enjoys alone time. He was previously a house cat and would enjoy a safe home away from roads and railway lines.

Another cat on the list is Billy, who is 11 years old and enjoys sunbathing, napping in different beds and tucking into chicken.

Billy is an independent cat who requires a quiet home as he has lived life as a stray for many years. He was well known to locals and came into RSPCA care after suffering from an infected bite that required treatment. Once he had some cat treats and grew more confident, he was moved to Southridge to find him a loving home.

Two-year-old Maxwell is an indoor cat who was found as a stray suffering a limp, which he later recovered from. Max tends to be shy and nervous and will require a peaceful environment with his own space and hiding spots, along with scratch towers, toys and games. With the right home, the team believes Max will grow more confident.

Baby is a seven year old angel who was brought in after his owner became unwell. He was confused and understandably overwhelmed when he came into the rescue centre, so staff are keen to see him adopted into a new home. He loves to be groomed and fussed over and play with his scratch tower. A calm, comfortable adult home will be perfect for Baby.

Six-year-old Mabel is a shy stray who came into the RSPCA with an ear infection that needed urgent care. She is looking for a private garden in an adult home with a quiet and patient environment that gives her space. The team believes her personality will shine through with the right love and care.

Lisa Obertelli from RSPCA Southridge said: “We have a group of really, really special cats here looking for homes, and we’re so sad to see them waiting every day to be adopted.

“Some people might be put off by the thought of rehoming an indoor cat, or an older cat, but with planning, preparation and patience there’s no reason these cats wouldn’t be as wonderful a companion as any other cat or kitten. There’s plenty of advice and information about looking after a house cat as well as caring for older cats, too, and we’re always on hand to offer adopters ongoing support.

“Others may also be concerned about some rescue cats being described as nervous or defensive, but again we have a lot of advice available about understanding cat behaviour to help adopters help their new cats to settle and form a bond.

“We would really love to hear from anyone who could offer one of these cats their ideal home, so anyone wishing to chat to us further about them can call us on 0300 123 0704.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.