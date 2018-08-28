Advanced search

Reports of three hurling abuse in Hatfield supermarket

PUBLISHED: 16:12 03 January 2019

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after allegations of public order offences in a Hatfield supermarket.

Police were told that on December 21 between 2pm and 2.30pm, a man and two women shouted abuse at each other in Asda in the Town Centre, Hatfield.

PC Abi Wilkins, who is investigating, said: “We are still working to establish exactly what took place in the supermarket and are appealing for anybody who was shopping in the store at the time and saw the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC Wilkins by emailing abi.wilkins@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68353/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

