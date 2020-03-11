Advanced search

Repair Café to start in Welwyn Garden City next month needs volunteers

PUBLISHED: 15:21 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 11 March 2020

Welwyn Garden City will host a Repair Cafe in April. Picture: Pexels

Welwyn Garden City will host a Repair Cafe in April. Picture: Pexels

Archant

A Repair Café, where volunteers fix your broken items for free, is opening in Welwyn Garden City next month.

On April 18 from 10am to 1pm, at St Mary Magdalene Church, Hollybush Lane, people will be able to visit the Repair Café and bring along their broken items from home.

Toasters, lamps, hair dryers or clothes - almost anything that is broken is welcome.

You may also want to watch:

'We throw away piles of stuff unnecessarily,' says Nick Tatchell from Repair Cafe in Hertford & Welwyn Garden City, 'even things that really have nothing wrong with them and just need a simple repair.

'People are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of throwing things away, but don't know how or where to get them fixed. Repair Café wants to change all that.'

Repair Café in Hertford and Welwyn Garden City is looking for volunteers who support the Repair Café idea and want to get involved - in particular if you enjoy repairing clothing/textiles, electrical appliances, bikes or

furniture/wooden objects. For more information, or to get involved please visit Repair Cafe in Hertford & Welwyn Garden City, or contact Nick Tatchell at welwynslg@gmail.com.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Another dead horse found on Brookmans Park lane

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane near Warrengate Road. Picture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Repair Café to start in Welwyn Garden City next month needs volunteers

Welwyn Garden City will host a Repair Cafe in April. Picture: Pexels

Positivity and potential can help Welwyn Garden City reverse their slump says Elliot Bailey

Elliot Bailey is pleased to back in action for WGC after an ankle injury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Big numbers greet second orienteering event of the Welwyn Garden City centenary celebrations

The Cochrane family at the Mardley Heath orienteering event, the second in the WGC 100 celebrations. Picture: PAUL HAJISAVVI

Two-ton Datchworth rack up the centuries on an incredible day for the club

Datchworth Rugby Club's first-team after beating Grasshoppers 101-15: Standing: Andy Riley (coach), Ian Reid (head coach), Ben Palmer, Tom Bennett, Stuart Young, Franco Caroleo, Will Williams, Nick Moore, James Watt, Connor Harris, Tom Blackwell, Marcus Potter, Simon Little (coach) Kneeling: Alex Lloyd-Williams, Geoff Clapp, Nick Gudgin (capt), Tom Johnson, Tom Bambra, James Hankin, John Simons.

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police
Drive 24