Repair Café to start in Welwyn Garden City next month needs volunteers

A Repair Café, where volunteers fix your broken items for free, is opening in Welwyn Garden City next month.

On April 18 from 10am to 1pm, at St Mary Magdalene Church, Hollybush Lane, people will be able to visit the Repair Café and bring along their broken items from home.

Toasters, lamps, hair dryers or clothes - almost anything that is broken is welcome.

'We throw away piles of stuff unnecessarily,' says Nick Tatchell from Repair Cafe in Hertford & Welwyn Garden City, 'even things that really have nothing wrong with them and just need a simple repair.

'People are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of throwing things away, but don't know how or where to get them fixed. Repair Café wants to change all that.'

Repair Café in Hertford and Welwyn Garden City is looking for volunteers who support the Repair Café idea and want to get involved - in particular if you enjoy repairing clothing/textiles, electrical appliances, bikes or

furniture/wooden objects. For more information, or to get involved please visit Repair Cafe in Hertford & Welwyn Garden City, or contact Nick Tatchell at welwynslg@gmail.com.