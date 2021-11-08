We will remember them... Services at war memorials this Sunday

Lest we forget... Remembrance Sunday services will be taking place in towns and villages across the borough and beyond next weekend.

Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Councillor Peter Hebden, accompanied by WHBC corporate director Nick Long, will be attending a service at the war memorial in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City at 10.50am.

The parade to the war memorial will start from The Campus roundabout at 10.30am. Representatives from all the services, ex-servicemen and women and youth organisations will be in attendance and the Welwyn Garden City Band will play at the service.

In Hatfield, a service will be held at the Memorial Garden next to the Hatfield House gates, opposite Hatfield train station.

Welwyn Garden City Remembrance Day service in 2019. - Credit: WHBC

Arranged by Hatfield Town Council it will be attended by Hatfield Town Mayor Councillor Richard Griffiths and WHBC Deputy Mayor Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council held a virtual Remembrance Day service in 2020. - Credit: WHBC

You may also want to watch:

The parade to the Memorial Garden will start from the Red Lion traffic lights at 10.35am and representatives from all the services, ex-servicemen and women and youth organisations will be in attendance.

Welwyn Garden City Remembrance Day service in 2019. - Credit: WHBC

In Welwyn, the wreath laying will take place at the war memorial at 10.50am and will be followed by a parade to Mary’s Church for a short Service of Remembrance. The ceremony will be attended by WHBC Leader Councillor Tony Kingsbury and WHBC chief executive Ka Ng.

There will also be a service at Hatfield Hyde Memorial at 3pm, which will be attended by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The war memorial in Digswell. - Credit: Digswell Village Church

Cllr Hebden said: “It feels good to have this ceremony take place in person again this year. This spirit of carrying on seems particularly poignant as we remember those who gave their all in both world wars and in many conflicts since.

“It’s also important that we shine a light on those people who continue to serve their country.”

Welwyn Garden City Remembrance Day service in 2019. - Credit: WHBC

Meanwhile, in Digswell there will be a remembrance service with wreaths laid at the War Memorial in Harmer Green Lane at 12.30pm. This will be conducted by the Revd Rob Marshall (Anglican) and Revd Bruce Anderson (Methodist).

In Woolmer Green the act of remembrance takes place at 9.30am to accommodate the British Legion and is followed by a service in St Michael's Church, and in Potters Bar there will be a service at the war memorial from 10.50am.

At Ayot St Peter the service begins around the war memorial at 10.50am, and will remember the 20 men who died in the service of their country in the First World War, and the woman buried in the churchyard who died in World War II.