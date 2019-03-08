Advanced search

Where Remembrance Sunday services are taking place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 06:58 06 November 2019

Remembrance Sunday last year in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Remembrance Sunday last year in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place throughout Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar this weekend.

WGC Remembrance Day service 2018. Picture: KARYN HADDONWGC Remembrance Day service 2018. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's mayor, Cllr Roger Trigg, accompanied by its corporate director, Nick Long, will be attending a service at Welwyn Garden City's war memorial in Howardsgate at 10.50am.

The parade to the war memorial will start from The Campus roundabout at 10.35am.

The Royal British Legion branch - which has arranged the service - will be accompanied by the Hitchin Sea Cadet band, while the Welwyn Garden City band will play at the service.

Representatives from all the services, ex-servicemen and women and youth organisations will also be in attendance. There will also be a short service and wreath laying ceremony at Hatfield Hyde Memorial in Welwyn Garden City at 3pm, which will be attended by the mayor.

Welwyn Village Remembrance Service 2018. Picture: Stuart Carnegie.Welwyn Village Remembrance Service 2018. Picture: Stuart Carnegie.

In Hatfield, a service will be held at the memorial garden, next to Hatfield House's gates, by the town council.

Its mayor, Cllr Linda Mendez, will be attending, along with deputy borough mayor Peter Hebden and borough council corporate director Simone Russell.

The parade to the memorial garden will start from the Red Lion traffic lights at 10.35am and representatives from all the services, ex-servicemen and women and youth organisations will be in attendance.

The 2018 service in Hatfield marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. Picture: CPG PHOTOGRAPHY.The 2018 service in Hatfield marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. Picture: CPG PHOTOGRAPHY.

In Welwyn, the wreath laying will take place at the war memorial at 10.50am and will be followed by a parade to St Mary's Church for a short service of remembrance.

The ceremony will be attended by borough council leader Tony Kingsbury and borough council corporate director, Ka Ng.

Mayor Trigg said: "I am proud to represent the borough as mayor, and stand alongside courageous men and women who fought for our country in past and present conflicts across the world.

"It is important that we take time to remember all those who have served and those who continue to serve their country."

Potters Bar Remembrance Service 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary.Potters Bar Remembrance Service 2018. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Three services will be held in Potters Bar at St Mary's Church car park at 10am, the war memorial at 10.40am and St Mary's Church at 11.30am.

Hertsmere borough councillor Paul Hodgson-Jones will be attending as the mayoral representative.

