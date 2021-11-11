News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Remembrance Day: Welwyn Garden City's post box crocheter is back

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:08 PM November 11, 2021
Remembrance Sunday crocheted tea cosy postbox topper with poppies and lest we forget slogan in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City's resident post box knitter is back with a Remembrance Day edition. - Credit: Marion Barton

Welwyn Garden City's resident post box knitter has returned.

This time, Marion Barton has crocheted a Remembrance Day-themed topper for the post box on Hunters Way, just in time for Remembrance Day today (November 11).

Marion, 59, spent two months working on the topper, which features red and purple poppies and the silhouette of a soldier.

She also made a miniature version displaying four poppies and the words "Lest we forget" for a bollard near her doctor's surgery in Birdcroft, Welwyn Garden City. 

Crocheted Remembrance Sunday tea cosy for a bollard in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Don't forget about the bollards! - Credit: Marion Barton

Marion placed the toppers on Wednesday, November 10, and hopes they won't be removed this time. Back in October, she was saddened to find that her Halloween topper had been removed after just 24 hours.

Undeterred, Marion got out her knitting needles again and managed to pull together another topper before the 31st of October. She has already started working on a Christmas topper. 

Crocheted Halloween postbox tea cosy with pumpkins, ghosts and spider webs in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

After Marion's first Halloween post box topper was stolen, she knitted another one in time for the 31st of October. - Credit: Marion Barton

Marion has been crocheting since she was 15. While stuck inside during lockdown, she got into making the toppers, starting with an Easter one.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Bonfire Night

Firework displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

Rural land near Welwyn sells for £10,000 at auction

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield Galleria assault

Restaurant worker assaulted at The Galleria after group refuse to pay...

Dan Mountney

person
Plans to demolish outbuildings to the read of The Bell pub in Codicote - to make way for new homes - have been approved

Planning and Development

New homes on village pub site approved

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon