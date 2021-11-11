Remembrance Day: Welwyn Garden City's post box crocheter is back

Welwyn Garden City's resident post box knitter has returned.

This time, Marion Barton has crocheted a Remembrance Day-themed topper for the post box on Hunters Way, just in time for Remembrance Day today (November 11).

Marion, 59, spent two months working on the topper, which features red and purple poppies and the silhouette of a soldier.

She also made a miniature version displaying four poppies and the words "Lest we forget" for a bollard near her doctor's surgery in Birdcroft, Welwyn Garden City.

Don't forget about the bollards! - Credit: Marion Barton

Marion placed the toppers on Wednesday, November 10, and hopes they won't be removed this time. Back in October, she was saddened to find that her Halloween topper had been removed after just 24 hours.

Undeterred, Marion got out her knitting needles again and managed to pull together another topper before the 31st of October. She has already started working on a Christmas topper.

After Marion's first Halloween post box topper was stolen, she knitted another one in time for the 31st of October. - Credit: Marion Barton

Marion has been crocheting since she was 15. While stuck inside during lockdown, she got into making the toppers, starting with an Easter one.