Remembrance Days: Parades and services take place in Welwyn Hatfield

We will remember them... Remembrance Day services and parades took place in towns and villages across the borough and beyond.

Representatives from the services, ex-servicemen and women and youth organisations took part in the Welwyn Garden City event, while in Hatfield a service was held at the Memorial Garden.

There was also a service at Hatfield Hyde memorial and in Digswell wreaths were laid at the war memorial in Harmer Green Lane, while the online service was presented by the pupils of St John's Church of England School.

Revd Dr Rob Marshall, rector of Digswell, said: "They did a wonderful job and we have had a wide response from lots of different people. It is hard to believe that the children taking part were between the ages of five and 11."

Our photographer was on hand to capture the dignity and respect evident at these events, 103 years after the end of the First World War.

