Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere want you voting next year

Borough, county and police and crime commissioner elections are scheduled to take place in May 2021. Picture: Dan Wilson Archant

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere residents are being warned not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up to date.

With borough, county and police and crime commissioner elections scheduled to take place in May 2021, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member for public health, governance and climate change, said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for messages from Welwyn Hatfield Council, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Welwyn Hatfield. To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply follow the instructions.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.”

“This year’s canvass, which we have to carry out by law, is taking place during a challenging public health situation. We are working to ensure that we take account of public health guidelines, including the continued importance of social distancing.”

Research by the Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Across Great Britain, 92 per cent of people who have been at their property for more than sixteen years will be registered, compared to 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. Making sure you provide the necessary information to your local authority when it is needed will ensure the process runs smoothly. This is particularly helpful in the current public health situation, as it will help avoid the need for home visits from canvassers.

“There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our websiteelectoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.”

You can contact WHBC at elections@welhat.gov.uk or 01707 357300 and for Hertsmere its elections@hertsmere.gov.uk or 020 8207 7481.