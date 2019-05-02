Advanced search

Council elections 2019: voting register deadline closes soon

PUBLISHED: 13:18 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 11 April 2019

With council elections coming up, have you registered to vote?

Are you registered to vote?

If you want to ensure you’re on the register in time for the upcoming council elections on May 2, you need to do so by midnight this Friday, April 12.

There are parish, town, and borough council elections taking place nationwide, all of which impact you directly.

You only need to register once - you do not need to register separately for every election.

If you’re not already registered to vote, signing up takes about five minutes.

Head to: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

