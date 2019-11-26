Register to vote before midnight tonight

Hertfordshires fire dog Req taking his pawsome snap outside his polling station in 2017. Picture: Herts Fire. Archant

The deadline to register to vote for this General Election closes at 11.59pm today.

Don't be silenced - time is running out to register to vote in the General Election.



Remember;



️students can register in both their home and term address

️if you need to vote by post you only have till 5pm, if not you have till 11.59pm

️go to https://t.co/WQCKhbsvTE pic.twitter.com/GbNU0BUALN — University of Hertfordshire (@UniofHerts) November 26, 2019

You can vote on December 12 if you are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Students can also be registered at their home and university address but can only vote in one constituency.

Anyone wanting to vote can do so here gov.uk/registertovote.