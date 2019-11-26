Advanced search

Register to vote before midnight tonight

PUBLISHED: 16:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 26 November 2019

Hertfordshires fire dog Req taking his pawsome snap outside his polling station in 2017. Picture: Herts Fire.

The deadline to register to vote for this General Election closes at 11.59pm today.

You can vote on December 12 if you are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Students can also be registered at their home and university address but can only vote in one constituency.

Anyone wanting to vote can do so here gov.uk/registertovote.

