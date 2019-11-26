Register to vote before midnight tonight
PUBLISHED: 16:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 26 November 2019
Archant
The deadline to register to vote for this General Election closes at 11.59pm today.
You can vote on December 12 if you are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.
Students can also be registered at their home and university address but can only vote in one constituency.
Anyone wanting to vote can do so here gov.uk/registertovote.