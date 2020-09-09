Advanced search

More urged to join organ donation register as over 70 saved by transplants in Herts last year

PUBLISHED: 08:47 10 September 2020

An urgent organ appeal has been launced for Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

An urgent organ appeal has been launced for Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

During Organ Donation Week, September 7 to 13, NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people to talk to their families about organ donation to increase the number of people whose lives can be saved or transformed by transplants.

Last year, 71 people in Hertfordshire had their lives saved by a transplant and if more people agreed to donate, more lives would be saved as many are still waiting for that life-saving call in the county.

Earlier this year in May, the law around organ donation in England changed to an ‘opt out’ system. This means that it will be considered that you would be willing to donate your organs, unless you have opted out, are in one of the excluded groups or have told your family you do not want to donate.

It is important that people know that you still have a choice and family members will still be consulted before organ donation goes ahead. Families are more likely to support your organ donation decision, when they already know what you want to happen.

Following the change in law, NHS Blood and Transplant is urging families across England to talk about their organ donation decision. Knowing what your relatives want helps you support their decision at a difficult time.

More families in Hertfordshire are saying yes to organ donation, but there is still an urgent shortage of donors. NHS Blood and Transplant is asking people in Hertfordshire to tell their families they want to donate to help make sure more lives are saved.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We need more people in Hertfordshire to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants

“Even now the law has changed, families will still be approached before organ donation goes ahead. So it remains so important to talk to your families and make sure they know what you want to happen.

“Register your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family the choice you have made. If the time comes, we know families find the organ donation conversation with nurses or medical teams much easier if they already know what their relative wanted.”

Find out more and register your decision by visiting NHS Organ Donor Register at organdonation.nhs.uk and share your decision with your family.

