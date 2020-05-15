Road safety funds announced to help older drivers, schoolchildren and prevent speeding

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

Funds to keep elderly people and schoolchildren safe on roads, and to reduce speeding through villages have been announced by the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Eight villages around the county are to get money to introduce measures to reduce speeding and make their roads safer, including two areas in Welwyn Hatfield.

Funding was given for the first step to make roads outside two schools in Woolmer Green and Oaklands, near Welwyn, safer for children and parents.

Bids of £10,000 each were approved to design schemes for Great North Road, outside Oaklands Primary School, and London Road, outside St Michael’s Woolmer Green Primary School.

Additionally, a county-wide scheme to assess and update the skills of older drivers has received a £5,000 grant from the Commissioner’s Road Safety Fund.

Run by the Hertfordshire Road Safety Fund Partnership, it will help drivers who have lost confidence or who have developed bad habits.

Up to 100 drivers will be offered free refresher courses, conducted by a national organisation, to encourage resilience, restore confidence and update their skills.

Commissioner Mr David Lloyd said: “There are not enough schemes to support the older driver, so I have approved the county-wide bid to encourage them to have their driving reviewed.

“I have also approved the potential development of schemes to improve safety outside three schools which have a problem with speeding and inconsiderate driving.

“Finally funding has been granted for another eight Speed Indicator Devices, which will bring the total I have approved, since the fund was created in 2016, to over 50.”

In addition, bids for eight Speed Indicator Devices were approved in Dacorum, Hertsmere and East Herts.

The £8,000 devices warn drivers they are exceeding the limit and show them how fast they are going.

The bids are subject to a suitability check by Hertfordshire County Council. Over 70 projects have been awarded roughly £1.4m since the fund was created in 2016. This includes over 45 education or prevention projects.

Shenley Parish Council, in Hertsmere, will get one SID each for Black Lion Hill and Bell Lane.