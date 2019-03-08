Refill your water bottles for free in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

A refill sticker on display in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere have joined a scheme to allow people to fill up their water bottles for free at designated refill stations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Refill Hertfordshire encourages cafes, bars, restaurants with a tap to register themselves as a refill station on the Refill app and put a sticker in their window showing passers-by that they're welcome to fill up their bottles free of charge.

You may also want to watch:

According to Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for environment, single plastic "blights our countryside and town centres when littered" and "causes problems in our ocean."

Cllr Boulton also encouraged people to sign up for the scheme at: refill.org.uk.

Hertsmere borough Cllr Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, agreed saying: "Local businesses play an important part in reducing plastic waste."