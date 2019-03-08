Advanced search

Refill your water bottles for free in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 23 August 2019

A refill sticker on display in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

A refill sticker on display in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere have joined a scheme to allow people to fill up their water bottles for free at designated refill stations.

Refill Hertfordshire encourages cafes, bars, restaurants with a tap to register themselves as a refill station on the Refill app and put a sticker in their window showing passers-by that they're welcome to fill up their bottles free of charge.

According to Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for environment, single plastic "blights our countryside and town centres when littered" and "causes problems in our ocean."

Cllr Boulton also encouraged people to sign up for the scheme at: refill.org.uk.

Hertsmere borough Cllr Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, agreed saying: "Local businesses play an important part in reducing plastic waste."

