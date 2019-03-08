Potters Bar 'golden oldies' star in Christmas advert
PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 October 2019
Potters Bar golden oldies have starred in a new Christmas advert.
The campaign, by gift company Red Letter Days, was shot outside Potters Bar station, along Darkes Lane and at Mayfair Lodge Day Centre earlier this month.
Dan Mountain, CEO of Buyagift, hopes it will encourage families to give older people Christmas presents they really want.
He said: "From tattoos to spa days, epic skydives or a day trip somewhere special, we want to hear what gifts and experiences the over-65s actually want. Because a sense of adventure doesn't disappear with age!"
Joan Adcock, who features in the video, said she was "more than happy" to be in it.
"I only went into town to do some shopping, so it was really exciting to be involved and the end result is fantastic," Joan said.
"It's a lovely campaign and I wish them every success with it. I can only hope that my Christmas dream of meeting Take That will become a reality!"