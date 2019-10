Hatfield recycling banks move

The recycling banks at their new location. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Recycling banks in Hatfield have been moved by the borough council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Kennelwood Lane car park is now the new home of the Common collection points.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said there is a notice at the old site with a map of the new location.