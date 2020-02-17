62-year-old Welwyn-based charity marks new decade with new name

A charity that has operated in Welwyn Garden City for more than 60 years has marked the new decade with a new name that they say more accurately reflects their ethos.

Herts Ability, formerly Hertfordshire Action on Disability (HAD), completed a rebrand last week and have shared their reasons behind it.

The charity, which offers advice and support for drivers returning to the road, says Herts Ability more accurately represents their core charitable values and services, while retaining the heritage which has been established since 1958.

Dave Kellett, Herts Ability's trustee, believes the new decade brings a new focus and said: "We carefully considered whether a change of name was necessary.

"Based on discussions with our customers, we recognise that people rightly emphasise ability not disability. Herts Ability is therefore about assisting and supporting people to be as independent as possible."

Herts Ability's new logo is the perfect example of its new identity, with a strapline 'Mobility, Independence and Advice' reinforcing the positive message.

Sean Lawrence, Herts Ability's chief operating officer, added: "Changing the name of the charity was not a decision that was taken lightly and was completed in consultation with our service users and partners.

"We all feel that Herts Ability better reflects the work we do in the community."

After being part of the Hertfordshire community for more than 60 years, those who have used Herts Ability to regain their confidence on the road have been singing their praises.

Ella Dove, 25, was involved in a serious accident that meant she was unable to drive for six years.

She said: "Confidence was the biggest barrier to overcome - but you should never let fear hold you back. I would recommend Herts Ability to anyone looking to get back on the road to independence."

And amid some confusion about the future of the charity offices, Herts Ability has confirmed that they will be staying at the Woodside Centre, Welwyn Garden City until further notice.

For more information about Herts Ability and the services they offer visit hertsability.org.uk. Alternatively, you can call them on 01707 324581.