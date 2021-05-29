Your reaction to whether Welwyn Garden City was designed for tower blocks

Published: 9:00 AM May 29, 2021

In a previous article we asked for your thoughts on Louis De Soisson's letter about having a tower block in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Archant

Earlier this week we published a story looking at the current Broadwater Road developments in Welwyn Garden City and what precedent and justifications there are for tower blocks in the town.

The story looked at an old letter from the original architect of Welwyn Garden City, the pressure the Local Plan puts on the council to build more homes and the garden city principles.

The Broadwater Road development in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Alan Davies

It is a topic that many people have strongly held opinions about - as such we asked you to share your thoughts on the developments, how they fit with the garden city principles and to suggest what you would have done differently.

If all the proposals are approved there will be around 2,000 homes erected in more than a dozen towers of flats, some up to 10 storeys tall.

Elahe Taylor emailed in to say: "Welwyn Garden City was planned and built 100 years ago and even today is found to be a desirable place to live in and COVID-19 proved that it is a healthy place to live in too.

"Estate-agent surveys repeatedly show that people wish to move out of flats and into homes with gardens. Living in a less congested environment has proved invaluable. We have come to associate a garden city with moderate density housing where people can live in homes with access to meaningful green space.

"As far as we are concerned there is plenty of land available in the borough to build homes on, some of which are very close to railway stations, and so there is no need to spoil the tested and proven healthy environment of WGC.

"We don’t need an out of date letter of 60 years ago to distract us from the danger of high rise blocks in this garden city. All we need is for it to be ring fenced and the National Planning ensures avoidance of medium to high harm to Welwyn Garden City."

David Pitts was in the minority being in support of the development, commenting on Facebook: "Can’t wait for WGC to have our own modern quarter just like KX/SP, it will bring many benefits to the town."

Welwyn Garden City architect Louis de Soissons. - Credit: Archant

Ian Ferguson emailed concerned about the environmental impact, asking: "Why we are not building houses, apartments or any properties you live or work in with a zero carbon footprint

"A development of this magnitude should of been put before the residents of Welwyn Garden City, but we know why it wasn't, it would not of been approved.

"Now we have an urban jungle, no amenities, no green spaces. What was the ethos behind a garden city?"

Gregg Burrows felt that the council should have replaced the QEII hospital on that land, he also questioned: "With these flats, where will the extra kids go to school or how will people get a doctor’s appointment?

"As WHBC have been facing these problems without the extra 'homes' being built, the tower block itself will be an extra eyesore on what is already an eyesore, the whole Broadwater estate looks like Dutch prison blocks.

"This should have been more gradual to see how it affects the town and changes could have been made accordingly but money talks."

The first page of Lois De Soisson's letter - Credit: Herts Archive

Andrew Board said: "The high rise model was a 1950s vision which was failed by the delivery and maintenance costs, but did recognise the need for generous green space.

"Our leadership needs to be strong and develop a new vision with the community to deliver sustainable communities which deal with the 21st century needs.

"Who in the community does not want 'Beautifully and imaginatively designed homes'?

"The Broadwater Road site development should feature no more than the original mass of flats approved with work hubs and cafés, gyms, play areas, traditional low rise terrace houses, a doctors surgery, dental surgery and car share scheme.

"To avoid the "parachuting in" of London centric social housing residents or migrants with the possible disruption of the community balance of the ward a majority of the dwellings should be prioritised for Welwyn Garden City children of residents so that the community asset of the site remains strongly in the long term stewardship of the community.

"The principles of the garden city can be maintained in the 21st century and used to reflect the current community needs.

"It will however require "strong vision" from our council leadership."

Rod Unger wrote in to say he would support the plan if the blocks were being built on the outskirts of the town: "The current plan will detract greatly from the garden environment we all currently enjoy. In addition the infrastructure, including roads, schools and parking is inadequate.

"Other options for development do exist including the Panshanger airfield and the owners of Stanborough sports centre are hell bent on developing it. Please leave the town centre as a garden city and don’t make it into yet another over developed mistake."