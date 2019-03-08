Essendon's riding for the disabled group marks charity's 50th year
PUBLISHED: 14:04 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 25 September 2019
An Essendon-based riding group has hosted a special ride to mark a charity's 50th anniversary.
Volunteers and coaches from the Warrenwood Riding for the Disabled Group - part of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) - celebrated the milestone with a gathering at their base at Essendon Place Farm.
Attended by dignitaries including the new Essendon vicar Theresa Musiwasho and parish council chairman Mike Brown, the event formed part of the 'Golden Horseshoe' celebrations which are being held at bases across Hertfordshire.
The RDA has nearly 500 centres nationwide, and provides activities such as horse riding and skills development for children and adults with physical and learning disabilities.
Warrenwood group chairman David Carter hailed the day as "brilliant" and said Essendon has always supported the group, with many volunteers drawn from the area.
For more information and to volunteer, visit rda.org.uk/volunteer or contact Carole Todd at Essendon Place Farm.