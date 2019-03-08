Potters Bar boy does not cut hair for three years on behalf of cancer charity

Rayyan half cut some of his hair. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A boy from Potters Bar has not cut his hair for three years so he can raise money for a cancer charity.

Rayyan Kaderbhoy has not cut his hair for three years. Picture: Supplied.

Rayyan Kaderbhoy, 11, was inspired to raise money for Cancer Research UK in honour of his grandmother who died three years before he was born.

He explained how his dad told him that people "are losing young ones and old ones to this villain of a disease," and said: "As a result I decided to take action."

He has since cut his hair last Saturday and donated his locks to the Little Princess Trust, which turns hair into wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Rayyan's locks. Picture: Supplied. Rayyan's locks. Picture: Supplied.

"I also wanted to raise money to help and support the research effort that continues every day to find a cure for this killer disease," he said.

To this end, he has raised over £4,000 for his big haircut on the Cancer Research UK website, but still aims to reach his target of £5,000.

You can donate online here: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/rayyans-big-haircut.