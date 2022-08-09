Fundraiser’s epic 280-mile cycle for community defibrillator

A long-standing member of Potters Bar Crusaders Sports and Social Club has cycled 280 miles to raise money for a community defibrillator.

Ray Forster took on the epic challenge, not even stopping for his 80th birthday, to raise £1,500, which he presented to the club last month.

“Back in March, Ray, who is an active member of St. John’s ambulance, was involved in a discussion at the club about getting a community defibrillator,” said Crusaders member Debbie Bartlett.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, Ray undertook a cycle ride on an exercise bike in his lounge to raise funds for St. John’s ambulance.

“He decided that as this had been so successful, it would be a good idea to repeat the exercise and decided to cycle a total of 280 miles in April.”

Ray was presented with a plaque commemorating his achievement to sit alongside the defibrillator at the club, and he was quick to thank those who inspired his efforts.

“You are saying thank you to me, but the real thanks need to go to all of you as you have been my inspiration and without you this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.