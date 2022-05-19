Raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in The Galleria

Raise money for the Paws Appeal to aid Hearing Dogs for Deaf People right here in The Galleria. - Credit: Lenka Novotná

You can raise money for the Paws Appeal to aid Hearing Dogs for Deaf People right here in The Galleria.

The charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds that they might miss, such as a door bell or a fire alarm.

Paws Appeal will be raising money at The Galleria, this Saturday, May 21 between various time slots from 10am-12noon, 12noon-2pm, and 2-4pm.

All the money raised from this will be used to train more hearing dogs that can offer more services to people with hearing loss.

They rely on donations to help deaf people and have seen a 30% increase in the number of people going to them for help over the last two years.

Only people over 18 and above can sign up for this collection and contact events@hearingdogs.org.uk if no tickets are available.

To find out more about the event, go to: https://tinyurl.com/57nswzfy