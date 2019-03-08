Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald's, in Hatfield.

A 44-year-old woman was left with a bleeding nose after a racially aggravated assault in Hatfield.

The victim and the offender were involved in a row around 12.30pm on Saturday, April 6, while they were both in cars in the Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s.

The offender made racist remarks to the victim and then punched her on the nose, causing it to bleed.

The offender is described as white, aged around 50, with brown hair tied up in a bun.

She was wearing a black jacket or blazer and black trousers.

The offender spoke with an Irish accent and was the passenger in a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

PC Abi Wilkins, who is investigating, said: “Hate crimes will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire and we are doing all we can to trace the offender.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and might have seen what happened to get in touch.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at abi.wilkins@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/31480/19.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information about hate crime, including how to report it and where to get support, go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/hertsagainsthate.