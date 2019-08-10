Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life runners urged to pay in money raised

Race For Life 5K. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Runners from Welwyn Hatfield who took part in this year's Race for Life events are being reminded to pay in their fundraising.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Race For Life 5K warm-up by Lindsey Fitness. Picture: Karyn Haddon Race For Life 5K warm-up by Lindsey Fitness. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hundreds of people united against cancer over the weekend of June 1 and June 2 in Welwyn Garden City by taking part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events at Stanborough Park.

Over 1,500 men, women and children of all ages showed their incredible commitment to the cause as they took their place at the start line to help beat cancer sooner.

Now organisers of the 5k and Pretty Muddy events are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who took part and all their supporters.

They are asking them to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Race For Life 5K. Picture: Karyn Haddon Race For Life 5K. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Annie Ashwell, Cancer Research UK's Hertfordshire events manager, said: "Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people who joined the fight at Race for Life in Welwyn Hatfield.

"By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in the East and across the UK and we'd like to thank everyone who took part in the events throughout June and July.

"The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived.

"Race for Life offers a unique opportunity for like-minded individuals to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way."

Annie added: "Now we're asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them, to return the money they've raised as soon as possible.

"Money raised - whether it's £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives."

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

You may also want to watch:

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s, and Cancer Research UK's work has been at the heart of that progress.

"There are over 200 types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them all," said Annie.

"That's why we need everyone who took part in Race for Life in Hertfordshire to take the vital last step by returning their sponsorship money so that our scientists, doctors and nurses can continue to make vital strides forward in research."

Sponsorship money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

For those of who missed out on taking part this year's events, Race for Life 2020 is now open.

The Welwyn Hatfield Pretty Muddy 5k is due to take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with the Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life 5k set for Sunday, May 31.

You can get a 30 per cent discount if you sign up using code RACE2020 now.

● For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit raceforlife.org