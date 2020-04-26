New dates announced for this year’s Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events

This year's Welwyn Hatfield Race For Life 5K has been rescheduled for October. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Next month’s Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events have been postponed by Cancer Research UK with new dates for your diary announced for later in the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can still sign up for the new Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life dates in October. Picture: Karyn Haddon You can still sign up for the new Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life dates in October. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Cancer Research UK’s annual fundraiser at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City was due to take place on the weekend of May 30 and May 31.

However, the charity has postponed Race for Life events this spring and summer across the UK to protect the country’s health during the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes the Race for Life 5K and 10K at Stanborough Park and Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy 5K in WGC.

Organisers of the much-loved events have announced new dates this autumn.

Race For Life 5K. This year's Welwyn Hatfield events have been rescheduled for October. Picture: Karyn Haddon Race For Life 5K. This year's Welwyn Hatfield events have been rescheduled for October. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Pretty Muddy events have been rescheduled for Saturday, October 17 and the Race for Life 5K and 10K events have been rearranged for Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Annie Ashwell, Cancer Research UK event manager, said: “We’re sending a heartfelt message to everyone to seize the opportunity and come join us to Race for Life in Welwyn Hatfield this October.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we are listening to the advice and guidance of the UK Government carefully.

“While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need during unprecedented times, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on Cancer Research UK’s fundraising.

Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July. The Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events have been rearranged for October. Cancer Research UK has postponed Race for Life events in May, June and July. The Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events have been rearranged for October.

“We have urgently reviewed our events, including Race for Life.

“As the safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff across the hundreds of Race for Life events due to take place in 2020 is incredibly important we have made the decision to postpone the events scheduled in May, June and July including Race for Life in Welwyn Hatfield next month.”

Participants who had already signed up for the Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events in May can transfer their entry to the new dates.

Entries are also open for more people to join at raceforlife.org

Annie added: “We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life the best yet this October. Together we can beat cancer.

“Since it began, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue throughout these unprecedented times.”