On your marks for Welwyn Hatfield's Race for Life fundraisers this weekend

Handwritten dedications, known as 'back signs', worn at Race for Life events. This year's Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life events take place on June 1 and June 2, 2019. Supplied by Annie Ashwell, Race for Life Even Manager

Thousands of women, children and men will lace up their running shoes and take part in the Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life this weekend.

The annual fundraiser for Cancer Research is set to return to Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Saturday, June 1 sees the Pretty Muddy obstacle course event taking place around Stanborough from 11am.

Scramble over the A-frame, crawl through the mud pit and have fun with your friends while raising valuable funds for life-saving research.

The following morning, Sunday, June 2, sees the Race for Life 5k start at 11am.

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, Half Marathon and Hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help defeat cancer by funding life-saving research.

If you can't make this weekend's Welwyn Hatfield events, there's 5k and 10k races at Cassiobury Park in Watford on Sunday, June 9.

You can also sign up to the Stevenage 5k and 10k events at Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday, July 7.

St Albans will also host Race for Life 5k and 10k fundraisers at Verulamium Park on Sunday, July 21.

To enter the Welwyn Hatfield Race for Life in WGC, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.