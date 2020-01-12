Sign up now for Race for Life's new events in Welwyn Garden City

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life will return to Welwyn Hatfield in May with two new events for families to take part in.

Organisers of the annual fundraiser are introducing two additional events at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, this year - a 10K and a Pretty Muddy Kids course.

The charity's much-loved events are returning to the town on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Race for Life events are no longer restricted to female participants, and anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

Annie Ashwell, Cancer Research UK's event manager for Hertfordshire, said: "This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

"We're sending a heartfelt message to anybody who's thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn't got round to it.

"This is your year - please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community."

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

As well as the new 10K and Pretty Muddy Kids events, there will be an adult Pretty Muddy and Race for Life 5K in WGC this year.

Annie added: "Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"Participants take part at their own pace - taking as much time as they like to complete the course.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it's a jog or a run.

"Although 'Race' features in the name, our events are not competitive.

"Instead, 'the Race for Life' is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive."

Annie continued: "This January, we're urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It's a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing - uniting in a common cause to beat cancer."

Cancer Research UK receives no Government funding for its ground-breaking research.

It funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children's cancers and leukaemia.

Annie said: "The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Welwyn Hatfield with people across the East of England and the whole of the UK.

"People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

"At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

"Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today."

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

Race for Life events in Hertfordshire 2020

Welwyn Hatfield

Pretty Muddy & Pretty Muddy Kids - Saturday, May 30.

Race for Life 5K & 10K - Sunday, May 31.

Watford

Race for Life 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy & Pretty Muddy Kids - Sunday, June 7.

Stevenage

Race for Life 5K & 10K - Sunday, July 5.

St Albans

Race for Life 5K & 10K - Sunday, July 19.