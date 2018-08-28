Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield tennis champions set their sights on international success

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 January 2019

(L-R) Charlotte Tatham, Issey Purser, Annabel Davis (captain), Maia Mountain, Arabella Moen and Given Roach won a National tennis competition. Picture: DANNY LOO

(L-R) Charlotte Tatham, Issey Purser, Annabel Davis (captain), Maia Mountain, Arabella Moen and Given Roach won a National tennis competition. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brookmans Park tennis stars have been crowned national champions for the second year running and are now hoping for international success.

The under 15s tennis team from Queenswood School were victorious at the LTA National Tennis Teams Championships, held in Bolton.

The girls’ long path to victory against Talbot Heath began back in April when, along with 2,500 other teams, they embarked on months of competitive matches.

Director of Tennis Catherine Sluter said: “The girls really do feel the pressure of expectation to win, but it is never an easy task to achieve it!

“They do very well dealing with some highly pressured moments on court.”

Queenswood will be representing England at the World Schools Finals in Rome in the summer.

They are currently the bronze medal holders in the international competition.

The victorious team in full:

Annabel Davis (Captain)

Bella Moen

Charlotte Tatham

Issey Purser

Maia Mountain

Given Roach

