Brookmans Park school raises over £5,000 to make PPE for care workers and NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 14 April 2020

Queenswood School makes a delivery to Watford General Hospital. Picture: Queenswood School.

Queenswood School makes a delivery to Watford General Hospital. Picture: Queenswood School.

Archant

Over £5,000 has been raised by a Brookmans Park school so they can make much needed personal protective equipment for care workers and the NHS.

Staff at Queenswood School are making PPE for NHS and care staff. Picture: Queenswood School.Staff at Queenswood School are making PPE for NHS and care staff. Picture: Queenswood School.

Queenswood staff have been working hard during the Easter break to create protective face shields and NHS-grade scrubs for the community.

The independent school, which educates girls aged 11 to 18, has access to laser cutting and sewing machines through its Design and Technology workshops.

However the school has exhausted a lot of its own supplies by creating PPE so now they are appealing for donations to buy raw materials like polypropylene and acetate.

So far through the generosity of parents, girls and staff, past and present, they have managed to raise over £5,000 in just a few days – which will ensure that they can keep the production line flowing.

A delivery of 120 visors to Greenacres in Hatfield. Picture: Queenswood School.A delivery of 120 visors to Greenacres in Hatfield. Picture: Queenswood School.

Principal Jo Cameron said: “I am so grateful to the DT department and to all the staff who are giving up their time for this wonderful cause, and of course to the many generous donors who have made it possible.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly affected by this terrible virus. In these uncertain times, it’s wonderful to know that we can do something positive. Please look after yourselves and those around you.”

Hospitals in Enfield, Watford and Romford, hospices in North London and care homes in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City are all set to benefit from PPE deliveries.

The school sent out its first deliveries last week to Hatfield care home Greenacres, Watford General Hospital and Green Trees Care Home in Hadley Wood.

Lesley Tillotson, Head of DT, loading the van with PPE equipment. Picture: Queenswood School.Lesley Tillotson, Head of DT, loading the van with PPE equipment. Picture: Queenswood School.

If you want to help Queenswood make more PPE, please donate by going to GoFundMe and searching for ‘Queenswood School’.

Any surplus funds will benefit the NHS through a campaign spearheaded by ex-Queenswood pupil Helen McCrory, who has starred in Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter films.

#FeedtheNHS was created when Ms McCrory and her husband Damian Lewis, who is also an actor and has starred in the TV dramas Homeland and Band of Brothers, discovered that certain hospitals did not have canteens for hard-working health workers.

They have already raised over a million pounds for the initiative.

