Teacher at Brookmans Park school dies after having COVID-19
PUBLISHED: 11:26 20 April 2020
A teacher at a Brookmans Park school has sadly passed away after having coronavirus.
Andrew Granath, a highly regarded teacher of government and politics at Queenswood School died on Thursday April, 9 with COVID-19.
The independent girls school said he had an “extremely distinguished career” as an academic and an educator.
He also wrote a book on the roots of socialism, worked for the Times Educational Supplement, and was a successful contestant on Mastermind.
Andrew also taught at Latymer School in London for 28 years, retiring from his posts as head of history and politics, and school archivist, in 2016.
A statement from Latymer School said: “Whatever the subject, Andrew always had an interesting fact or funny anecdote to hand. The world is a duller place for his passing.”
Queenswood said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and the girls whom he taught so inspiringly. He will be sorely missed.”
