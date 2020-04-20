Advanced search

Teacher at Brookmans Park school dies after having COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 11:26 20 April 2020

Andrew Granath, a teacher at Queenswood School in Brookmans Park, has died after having coronavirus. Picture: QS.

Andrew Granath, a teacher at Queenswood School in Brookmans Park, has died after having coronavirus. Picture: QS.

A teacher at a Brookmans Park school has sadly passed away after having coronavirus.

Andrew Granath, a highly regarded teacher of government and politics at Queenswood School died on Thursday April, 9 with COVID-19.

The independent girls school said he had an “extremely distinguished career” as an academic and an educator.

He also wrote a book on the roots of socialism, worked for the Times Educational Supplement, and was a successful contestant on Mastermind.

Andrew also taught at Latymer School in London for 28 years, retiring from his posts as head of history and politics, and school archivist, in 2016.

A statement from Latymer School said: “Whatever the subject, Andrew always had an interesting fact or funny anecdote to hand. The world is a duller place for his passing.”

Queenswood said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and the girls whom he taught so inspiringly. He will be sorely missed.”

