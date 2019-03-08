Queensway lift might be up and running at the weekend

A Hatfield high-rise will have to wait a little longer for its lift to be up and running.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has said it aims for the lift at the Queensway high rise, which is owned by the council, to be operational at the weekend.

The council originally promised to have the lift working by June 20 - which was 15 days ago - but have had some issues with testing it.

"There is some further testing taking place today and we are hopeful the lift will be ready for residents to use ahead of the weekend," a WHBC spokeswoman said.

"We are very sorry for the delay in getting it up and running again."

Similarly, resident Bill Bailey, who has now waited 36 days for his boiler to be fixed, will be waiting a little while longer for hot water and heating.

"We've received the quotes for the alternative heating and hot water systems we're putting in place and will be in touch with Mr Bailey to schedule the works," WHBC said.

"He has been offered the opportunity to move should he wish to do so."

All the residents of Queensway House were given the option to move out two weeks ago, after the tower block's doors were deemed to not meet fire safety standards.

WHBC started fire warden patrols the same day to ensure safety.

But Mr Bailey said he would be staying put in Queensway.

He said: "I'm 53 and I don't want to start moving out now."

Luke Aiken, who recently moved out of Queensway, has said his new council home has also had issues.

The new home's kitchen counter top is causing hot food to be knocked over often, and Mr Aiken said "every time I have a shower the water wants to run out in the hallway".

WHBC has responded to these claims by saying "Mr Aiken's kitchen has a standard layout, including where the worktop is positioned.

"We could not move it without removing the kitchen wall cupboards and Mr Aiken would lose storage space.

"The work to the wet room is logged with our repairs team."

The Welwyn Hatfield Times will be checking on Monday to see if the lift is up and running.