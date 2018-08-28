Advanced search

Gas workers called out to leak at Hatfield tower block

PUBLISHED: 21:31 05 January 2019

Archant

Gas engineers have been at Hatfield’s Queensway House since 11.30 this morning after a gas leak was reported.

A Cadent spokesperson said: “We got a call out earlier today to a smell of gas. We traced it to a gas riser in a bathroom on the top floor.

“We managed to expose the pipe which was in the fabric of the building, repair the leak and we now need to do some last measures to reinstate fixtures.”

The leak, which Cadent says was in a vacant flat, was fixed by 8pm.

During the work, some of the residents left the building out of caution.

“Tenants are concerned, very concerned,” said eyewitness Dee Chessum, who is a spokesperson for many of the residents.

Dee said at least eight gas vans attended the call-out.

The Cadent spokesperson assured the Welwyn Hatfield Times that the building is now safe.

Although firefighters were also in the building for much of the day, this is unconnected to the suspected gas leak.

They were conducting a fire safety inspection arranged by Rosie Newbigging, the Labour party prospective parliamentary candidate.

The fire inspection was instigated in response to safety concerns resulting from the building’s lift being decommissioned on December 20.

The Cadent spokesperson urged readers to call the Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999 if they smell gas.

