Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A 29-year-old has been prosecuted for driving without insurance and causing a crash in Hatfield after swerving across a road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Titus Florea didn’t appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court when his case was heard on December 13.

He faced two charges and they were proved in his absence.

Florea had driven a Renault Megane in Queensway, Hatfield, on May 24 when there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

The court also heard how he had driven without due care and attention in that he had swerved across the carriageway, resulting in a crash with a Lexus travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles were damaged and the occupants of the Lexus suffered slight injuries.

Florea, of Johnson Road in Birmingham, was fined £660.

He was ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Eight penalty points were issued.