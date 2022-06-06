PICTURES: Fit for a Queen - Platinum Jubilee celebrate in style across our area

Gallery

A 150-strong street party was held in Byng Drive, Potters Bar, with people enjoying a BBQ, games and music. - Credit: Linda Atkins

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in style, with parties aplenty across Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar to honour Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

More than 50 street parties took place across our area as friends and family gathered for the historic occasion, while others ventured to London for official celebrations outside Buckingham Palace.

More than 100 neighbours gathered at Digswell Village Church on Sunday for a Platinum Jubilee lunch. - Credit: Peter Holt

There were also events held across Welwyn Hatfield, including celebrations at Mill Green Museum taking people back to 1952 with a Family Day and Jubilee Vintage Day.

Jubilee Beacons across the UK were lit on Thursday night , with one at Hatfield House and another at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City, where Deputy Lieutenant Anthony Chapman, lit the fire at 9:45pm alongside mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, leader of the council Tony Kingsbury, deputy mayor Gail Ganney and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council chief executive Ka Ng.

Deputy Lieutenant Anthony Chapman lights the Jubilee beacon in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Wednesday saw The Hive in Hatfield turn red, white and blue as more than 80 people celebrated, enjoying a roast with live music from singer Jamie Callis.

The beacon burning brightly in Campus West, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A street party in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Laura Enrico Slee

A street party in Potters Bar. - Credit: Faye Ward

The Welwyn Garden City Band played at the Hertford Castle Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Plenty celebrate at home, including Shannon Woodhouse and her family who had a tea party. - Credit: Shannon Woodhouse

Susan Banks and her family attended the celebrations at Mill Green Museum. - Credit: Susan Banks

Nikki Rose honoured the Queen and her Platinum Jubilee with plenty of decorations. - Credit: Nikki Rose

Victoria Mason and her family attended the celebrations outside Buckingham Palace. - Credit: Victoria Mason

Briars Close in Hatfield celebrated with a big party on Saturday. - Credit: Karen Denham

The sun shone over Briars Close for Jubilee celebrations in Hatfield on Saturday - Credit: Karen Denham



