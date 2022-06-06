Gallery
PICTURES: Fit for a Queen - Platinum Jubilee celebrate in style across our area
- Credit: Linda Atkins
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in style, with parties aplenty across Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar to honour Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.
More than 50 street parties took place across our area as friends and family gathered for the historic occasion, while others ventured to London for official celebrations outside Buckingham Palace.
There were also events held across Welwyn Hatfield, including celebrations at Mill Green Museum taking people back to 1952 with a Family Day and Jubilee Vintage Day.
Jubilee Beacons across the UK were lit on Thursday night , with one at Hatfield House and another at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City, where Deputy Lieutenant Anthony Chapman, lit the fire at 9:45pm alongside mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, leader of the council Tony Kingsbury, deputy mayor Gail Ganney and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council chief executive Ka Ng.
Wednesday saw The Hive in Hatfield turn red, white and blue as more than 80 people celebrated, enjoying a roast with live music from singer Jamie Callis.