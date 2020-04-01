Advanced search

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 18:21 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:59 01 April 2020

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

A doctor from a Welwyn hospital has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Dr Alfa Saadu, who was working part-time since April 2018 at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital, died on Tuesday after battling the virus for two weeks.

His son, Dani, paid tribute to his dad on Facebook, who he described as a “living legend” that saved peoples lives in the UK and in Africa.

Dani said: “The NHS were amazing and did everything they could.”

He added: “The coronavirus is not a joke, please take it seriously and listen to the Government. Please stay safe and protect your loved ones.”

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, who oversees the Welwyn hospital, said: “We are very sorry to learn of the death of Dr Alfa Saadu. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Dr Saadu had most recently worked at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn. He was held in high regard by everyone he worked with.”

The Nigerian-born doctor had also worked as clinical directors at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust in 2001, Ealing Hospital NHS Trust from 2011 to 2014 and at the then called London North West Healthcare NHS Trust from 2014 to 2015. He then became an interim, then a permanent, associate director of the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust before retiring in 2017.

He did not die at the Welwyn hospital.

There have been 28 deaths in Hertfordshire related to COVID-19, as of today, according to the BBC.

The total in the UK stands at 2,352 deaths as of Wednesday.

