Columnist

The Queen arrives at Hatfield House in June 2012. - Credit: Kevin Lines /Archant

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Michal Siewniak recalls his meeting with the Queen 10 years ago at Hatfield House.

The Queen meets guests at a drinks reception at Hatfield House in 2012. - Credit: Archant

I almost remember like it was yesterday. In June 2012, literally after leaving hospital, I had an opportunity to meet the Queen in Hatfield House.

I am certain, whether someone is a Royalist or not, meeting the Queen is quite a special moment.

I was invited as a result of my work with the Polish community in Welwyn Hatfield.

My short encounter with the British monarch lasted maybe two minutes. She asked me about my nationality, what I did for a living, and whether I was happy to move to the UK from Poland.

At that time, she was already 86. Apart from me, she met another 20 to 30 people.

The Queen meets guests at a drinks reception at Hatfield House in 2012. - Credit: Archant

She looked "intellectually sharp" and genuinely interested in what I was saying.

Her gentle smile, "down to earth" personality, and a simple "being in the moment" with some strangers; I was impressed.

Moreover, only less than a week ago, on Saturday, September 3, I was visiting Aberdeen and my Polish cousin, who has just completed his degree in dentistry.

We actually visited Balmoral Castle, which feels now, at least for me, like a historical moment.

In my view, she will be remembered as someone who had a profound sense of public duty.

Her life story is truly remarkable. She has seen 15 British Prime Ministers, 13 US Presidents. She has been part of a huge number of political events; from the Cold War to COVID, from assassination of President Kennedy to the creation of the NHS.

She served her life with great dignity and purpose. The Queen was a "unifying and not divisive" figure.

It is clear that she meant a lot to so many people.

The news of her passing made the headlines in all countries around the world.

I am certain that she has already become a symbol of Britain and a true role model for many people in the UK and across the globe.

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Pictured on Friday September 9, 2022. - Credit: PA

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. - Credit: PA

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. - Credit: PA



