Teaching Welwyn Garden City seniors digital skills

A WGC digital skills event was held earlier this month to teach seniors how to use an iPad, Skype and to shop online.

Organised by Hertfordshire care provider Quantum Care, the event saw elderly attendees how to shop online and offered guidance and advice on internet safety.

Anson Court resident 93-year-old Joan Knott said it was a "great idea".

"Among other things, I learned how to send texts which means that I'll be able to message my family regularly now - they'll be surprised and pleased!" she said.

Other sessions explored how online programmes - such as brain games - can help improve mental agility and Skype can alleviate feelings of isolation among elderly people living alone.

Age UK Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire Police, and Ocado helped with the event and were supported by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Roger Trigg.