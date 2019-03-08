Advanced search

Teaching Welwyn Garden City seniors digital skills

PUBLISHED: 10:28 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 18 July 2019

Joan Knott, 93, gets to grip with a smartphone. Picture: Quantum Care/ Jane Russell.

Joan Knott, 93, gets to grip with a smartphone. Picture: Quantum Care/ Jane Russell.

A WGC digital skills event was held earlier this month to teach seniors how to use an iPad, Skype and to shop online.

Also how to use a laptop. Picture: Quantum Care/ Jane Russell.

Organised by Hertfordshire care provider Quantum Care, the event saw elderly attendees how to shop online and offered guidance and advice on internet safety.

Anson Court resident 93-year-old Joan Knott said it was a "great idea".

"Among other things, I learned how to send texts which means that I'll be able to message my family regularly now - they'll be surprised and pleased!" she said.

Other's are taught how to use iPads. Picture: Quantum Care/ Jane Russell.

Other sessions explored how online programmes - such as brain games - can help improve mental agility and Skype can alleviate feelings of isolation among elderly people living alone.

Age UK Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire Police, and Ocado helped with the event and were supported by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Roger Trigg.

