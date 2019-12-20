Welwyn Garden City care provider hosts Christmas party with 300 residents and carers

The Quantum Care Christmas party at Tewin Bury Farm. Picture: Quantum Care. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City-based care provider hosted a Christmas party with 300 residents and carers - and Santa.

The man in red handed out chocolates to all the Quantum Care guests, with one resident asking to sit on his knee for a photograph.

Marketing manager Cassie Larham said: "Without a doubt this is our most favourite event of the year. It takes a lot of organising to accommodate so many people but all the effort that is put in comes back ten-fold in gratitude from the guests seeing them having a lovely time.

"One resident commented that she had never been to a party like it, while others said its the best Christmas Party that they had ever been to.

"It just goes to show that it is the small things that many of us take for granted that can still mean so much to an older person, and one thing is for sure our residents are living proof that we are never too old to party!"

Everyone also had a two course traditional Christmas Turkey lunch, entertainment, a Christmas quiz, carol singers and a raffle of gifts donated by Quantum Care's supply chain partners.

