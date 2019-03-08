Labour protests against proposed partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre

The protest outside the Urgent Care Centre at the new QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Wilkins. Archant

Labour held a protest on Friday against the proposed partial closure of Welwyn Garden City's urgent care centre.

Rosie Newbigging, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, protesting against the plans. Picture: Kevin Wilkins. Rosie Newbigging, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, protesting against the plans. Picture: Kevin Wilkins.

Dozens turned out to support Welwyn Hatfield Labour Party's campaign to prevent the closure of overnight services at the new QEII.

Rosie Newbigging, Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, said the plans would add even more pressure to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Deputy Leader of the Welwyn Hatfield labour group Cllr Glyn Hayes spoke to the crowd about his own personal experience of the NHS, following a life-changing road traffic accident.

Deputy Leader of the Labour Group on WHBC, Glyn Hayes, speaking at the event. Picture: Kevin Wilkins. Deputy Leader of the Labour Group on WHBC, Glyn Hayes, speaking at the event. Picture: Kevin Wilkins.

Cllr Glyn praised the care and compassion he received and pledged his full support for the campaign.

Ms Newbigging said the rally was just the start of "a people-powered movement" to stop the overnight closure of the Urgent Care Centre, which will include collecting petition signatures.

Over 1,000 signatures have been collected since launching the campaign a few weeks ago.

You can add your signature here: whlabour.org.uk/hands-off-our-urgent-care-centre/

To give feedback and find local meetings about the QEII proposals please go online here: qeiiucc.enhertsccg.nhs.uk.