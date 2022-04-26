Hatfield puppy requires expensive treatment to stay alive

I think I would feel cruel if I just sat back and watched them put her to sleep just because of funds,” Amy Wise said. - Credit: Amy Wise

We might take pets for granted when they seem to be happy and in a playful mood but when your pet gets ill, you immediately can feel the change in your everyday life.

This is exactly how Amy Wise felt about her ten-month-old puppy, Mila, after she became sick a week ago and Amy did not have the funds to pay for her treatments.

Amy had done everything she could to keep her dog healthy, from getting her spayed and insured, to keeping her up to date with all her shots.

Mila had been on Metacam to reduce the pain and inflammation after being spayed and a few days later, Amy woke up to seeing the dog had lost about a pint of blood and had really bad diarrhoea as well.

After taking her to the vet and giving her fluids, the doctors told Amy that Mila’s health had continued to deteriorate and will need to be held overnight.

She was then taken to RVC Emergency Hospital for the night where she had crashed. Her blood pressure was high and her pulse was really slow. Mila had also lost 600 grams in weight and she continued to vomit and diarrhoea with blood. Doctors were unsure she would make it through the night.

Now in intensive care, Mila is in need of at least one blood transfusion going forward but is responding well to her treatment and has managed to remain stable during some stages of the day with tubes and a central line going through her neck and nose.

Mila is not well enough to home yet and each additional day she stays at the vet, increases the bill for Amy.

Although Mila is insured, she is limited to £2,000 and her care has gone past that amount within three days at the vets.

Without additional funds, the vets have told Amy that Mila will have to be euthanised although she would be able to make a full recovery if the treatments were done.

“I would’ve put Mila to sleep because she is suffering, but the thing I can’t get to grips with is that they are saying she has a chance and she will recover and it’s literally just the funds,” Amy said.

So far, the vet bills and her staying at the hospital cost £5,000 and although Amy has managed to raise a little over this amount Mila will have to stay at the vets at least until the end of this week and receive further treatment, at a cost of £400 a day for her stay alone.

“They sent me a video of her and she is able to get up and walk around, even though she’s got tubes in her but she is fighting and I feel like I need to carry on fighting because she needs me. I think I would feel cruel if I just sat back and watched them put her to sleep just because of funds,” Amy added.

On her GoFundMe, Amy has raised £545 so far but has not stopped there. She has even gone as far as to message famous people on Instagram in hopes of receiving any sort of help for Mila.

Amy added: “I’ll try anything at this point. She’s just a baby at 10 months old. Even if we just raise the amount for her daily care, then we are winning. Mila has only ever known me, I watched her when she was born and I held her in my hands, so she is very attached to me.

"So, I was hoping to go in and boost her energy or do a FaceTime call because I never thought I’d be asking for permission to call a dog. But you sort of just say anything and do everything to just help. Mila is so much more than just a dog.”

To help donate to Mila’s treatments on GoFundMe, go to: https://tinyurl.com/2p9225tr