Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family 'devastated' after discovering pup Rosie was illegally imported

PUBLISHED: 16:34 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 09 July 2019

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman has been left devastated after her new puppy was quarantined by vets when they discovered it was illegally imported.

Rosie's family will be able to visit her during her quarantine. Picture: Lorna SimpsonRosie's family will be able to visit her during her quarantine. Picture: Lorna Simpson

Lorna Simpson took her puppy Rosie to the vets for her jabs on Monday, carrying with her all the correct paperwork, only to be informed it was all fake.

The vet at Attimore Veterinary Hospital told Lorna that her 10-week-old border collie is likely only eight-weeks-old, and has probably been illegally imported from Dublin.

Lorna was given three options from her vet: Deport her back to Dublin, have her put down, or pay for her to be quarantined - estimated to cost around £1,000.

Rosie has now been quarantined and will remain so for several weeks. There's a good chance she hasn't been vaccinated properly, additionally she cannot receive her jabs until she's older.

Rosie had spent the whole weekend playing with her new family. Picture: Lorna SimpsonRosie had spent the whole weekend playing with her new family. Picture: Lorna Simpson

Lorna said: "I walked in the vets beaming and happy with my lovable new puppy and then walked out with none.

"They told me straight away the documentation for Rosie was fake.

"We are allowed to visit, but we can't see her yet as she might have parvovirus."

You may also want to watch:

Lorna and her family had picked up Rosie on Saturday and spent the whole weekend playing with her - even letting her sleep on the bed.

The pet owner told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "We're devastated, me and my partner have six kids between us and we've all cried together - they're a bit confused.

"The first thing my four-year-old did on Monday was tell his teacher we've got a new puppy, he even asked to bring a friend over after school to see her.

"Try telling a four-year-old that their new puppy has been taken away."

Rosie is currently in quarantine, and will remain there for over a month. Picture: Lorna SimpsonRosie is currently in quarantine, and will remain there for over a month. Picture: Lorna Simpson

The Dogs Trust have investigated puppy smuggling stating that illegal dealers 'falsify age and vaccination details on their passports', in order to cut costs and sell them quickly.

"I'm angry at them and at myself for not realising how common this is," Lorna continued.

"The staff at Attimore vets have been so lovely and I'm grateful for anyone that is helping.

"I want to make this story heard so others don't fall into the same trap as us. Illegally imported pups from puppy farms are so much more common than you realise."

Lorna saw the advertisment for Rosie on freeads.co.uk, it has since been removed and the website is investigating the matter.

To help Lorna pay for the costs visit gofundme.com/1ovlg8n240.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Family ‘devastated’ after discovering pup Rosie was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

Hatfield art group to hold summer exhibition

‘The Lady’ By Katie Spencer, 2019.

Labour protests against proposed partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The protest outside the Urgent Care Centre at the new QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Wilkins.

Potters Bar boy does not cut hair for three years on behalf of cancer charity

Rayyan half cut some of his hair. Picture: Supplied.

Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists