Welwyn Hatfield pupils learn about parliament from their own MP

PUBLISHED: 10:57 30 June 2019

Grant Shapps talking to pupils about parliament at St John’s C of E Primary School in Lemsford.

Pupils in a Welwyn Garden City primary school got to learn all about parliament directly from their own MP.

After learning about parliament through a national project, the Parliament Loan Box scheme, pupils from St John's C of E Primary School, invited MP Grant Shapps to their school.

The children then got the chance to grill Mr Shapps on a wide range of issues including who the next Prime Minister will be and why he became an MP.

Mr Shapps said the children showed a "brilliant understanding of how parliament and democracy work in the UK.

"I was very impressed with their questions and their knowledge of the local and national issues."

Thanking the MP for visiting, Year 5 teacher Rebeka Ng said: "The classes and I really enjoyed hearing from Mr Shapps and liked having the opportunity to ask questions and have discussions with Grant."

Parliament's loan boxes are a free resource for schools to help develop classroom debates, introduce the concept of law making and support pupils' understanding of the democratic process through active learning.

