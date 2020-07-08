Poll

Super Saturday was ‘like a new opening’ says Welwyn pub landlord

Pubs and restaurants reopened over the weekend. Image: Getty Archant

Following the further relaxation of lockdown this past weekend, a Welwyn landlord said that he believes his industry is ‘behaving very sensibly’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Landlord, Adam Richardson, of The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: supplied by Adam Richardson Landlord, Adam Richardson, of The White Horse in Welwyn. Picture: supplied by Adam Richardson

“We were filled with a mix of anxiety and excitement – it was like a new opening or complete rebrand,” said The White Horse manager Adam Richardson.

“Service-wise it went really well, customers were enjoying themselves, being conscious of the rules and remained seated.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re lucky with our large garden that we could move most of our operation outside, with table service, app ordering, and a fire pit for when it gets chilly.”

From contact with other landlords, Adam believes that the industry is behaving sensibly, and making a conscious effort and investments to make their pubs and restaurants safe.

He added: “We’ve invested about £3,000 adapting the place, but didn’t want perspex screens everywhere. The trick was to make it seamless and safe for the customers, while maintaining the warm and welcoming environment pubs are known for. A one-way system and our other procedures worked really well - that was down to a great effort from our team and proper training.

“The only issue we faced was that our app didnt work properly on day one. It was fine, just teething issues, but we had a contingency in place to offer table service rather than queues at the bar.”