WHBC REMUNERATION

PUBLISHED: 23:59 29 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

WHBC (Strategy & Development)

Are you interested in being an Independent Remuneration Panel member for our Council? We are seeking to appoint a new member to our Independent Remuneration Panel due to a vacancy that has arisen.

Role:

By law, the Council is required to have regard to the recommendations of its Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) before setting allowances for its elected councillors.

Selection Criteria:

You cannot be considered for this role if you are a councillor or co-opted member of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC), are a relative, close friend or close associate of a councillor or co-opted member of WHBC or you would be disqualified from being a councillor of a local authority. Otherwise, more information on this role is available from the Information and Application pack at https://welhat.gov.uk/IRP_Advert. The closing date for receipt of applications is 12pm, Monday 9th March 2020. Interviews will take place on the week commencing 16th March 2020.

