Advanced search

Section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925

PUBLISHED: 23:59 22 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LESLEY ANNE BROADBENT

You may also want to watch:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925 That any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Miss LESLEY ANNE BROADBENT late of 25 Church Green Row Harpenden AL5 2TW is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the Executor, 12A High Elms Harpenden AL5 2JU and to send such particulars before 22 April 2020, after which date the estate will be distributed among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respects the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice.

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police head gives full support for ‘vigorous’ stop and search policy

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says he supports a

Section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925

Public Notice

Hertfordshire sees growth in new businesses despite economic uncertainty

Hertfordshire saw growth in new businesses in 2019 despite economic uncertainty. Picture: Pexels.

Welwyn Garden City’s Marks & Sparks fundraise for air ambulance charity

The Marks and Spencer team from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Pension provision is an impending disaster we need to prepare for

Just like coping with extreme weather conditions, pension provision requires us to act now. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24