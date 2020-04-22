Section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925

LESLEY ANNE BROADBENT

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustee Act 1925 That any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Miss LESLEY ANNE BROADBENT late of 25 Church Green Row Harpenden AL5 2TW is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the Executor, 12A High Elms Harpenden AL5 2JU and to send such particulars before 22 April 2020, after which date the estate will be distributed among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respects the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice.