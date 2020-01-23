Advanced search

LGA finishing Ltd

PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Robert Lester trading as LGA finishing Ltd of Unit 20 Tewin Court, Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1AU is applying for a licence to use Unit 20 Tewin court Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1AU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV photos released following Christmas bauble trolley rampage in Welwyn Garden City

Police would like to speak to the people pictured following vandalism of a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Snowsport England accuses borough of not ‘reflecting the true situation’ at Welwyn Garden City ski slope

The dry slope, which is included in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan is earmarked for development, and is opposed by residents. Picture: WGC Ski Club.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cycleways top Hatfield transport plans - but is it ambitious enough?

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

CCTV photos released following Christmas bauble trolley rampage in Welwyn Garden City

Police would like to speak to the people pictured following vandalism of a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police.

Ruptured water main on A1 causing delays near South Mimms

The car crashed into a water main near the A1 Barnet Bypass. Picture: BCH Road Policing.

Delays on A414 near Hatfield following crash

A crash on the A414 is causing delays near Hatfield

Snowsport England accuses borough of not ‘reflecting the true situation’ at Welwyn Garden City ski slope

The dry slope, which is included in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan is earmarked for development, and is opposed by residents. Picture: WGC Ski Club.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Elstree Studios’ new super stages granted planning permission

Artist's impression of the proposed new stages at Elstree Studios. Picture: Elstree Studios

Jewellery worth thousands stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Images of the jewllery which was stolen in December. Picture: Supplied

CCTV photos released following Christmas bauble trolley rampage in Welwyn Garden City

Police would like to speak to the people pictured following vandalism of a large metal bauble outside the Howard Centre in Howardsgate. Picture: Herts Police.

A vision of the future: What a football ground could do for the town of Hatfield in the eyes of Hatfield United Football Club’s manager Nigel Upson

Early plans for the redevelopment of Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield show the propsed football ground. Picture: SAUNDERS ARCHITECTURE & URBAN DESIGN

Codicote Pre-School to get wet ‘n’ wild after council grant

Staff and supporters of Codicote Pre-School. Picture: Codicote Pre-School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists