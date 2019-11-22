Advanced search

KWB London Limited

PUBLISHED: 02:59 23 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

KWB London Limited of Unit 1.5, Lafone House, The Leather Market, London SE1 3ER is applying for a licence to use Unit 41, The I O Centre, Hearle Way, Hatfield, AL10 9EW as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

