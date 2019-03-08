Point One African Restaurant

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence

Dated 12th November 2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority and the end date 10th December 2019 (28 days later). Notice is Given that we Chidozie Onwumechili has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application for a Premises Licence. Postal address for premises: Point One African Restaurant, 11-13 The Arcade, Hatfield AL10 0JY. Proposal of Licensable Activities: The Supply of Alcohol and Late Night Refreshment. No other changes are applied for other than those listed above. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on the application in writing to: Licensing, welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, the Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Harts, AL8 6AE within 28 days of the date of this notice. The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 and 16.30 hours Monday to Friday within 24 hours notice or the Council's website - www. welhat.gov.uk IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to unlimited fine on summary conviction.