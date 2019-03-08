Advanced search

Point One African Restaurant

PUBLISHED: 23:59 16 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Licensing Act 2003 - Application for a Premise Licence

You may also want to watch:

Dated 12th November 2019 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority and the end date 10th December 2019 (28 days later). Notice is Given that we Chidozie Onwumechili has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application for a Premises Licence. Postal address for premises: Point One African Restaurant, 11-13 The Arcade, Hatfield AL10 0JY. Proposal of Licensable Activities: The Supply of Alcohol and Late Night Refreshment. No other changes are applied for other than those listed above. Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on the application in writing to: Licensing, welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, the Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Harts, AL8 6AE within 28 days of the date of this notice. The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 and 16.30 hours Monday to Friday within 24 hours notice or the Council's website - www. welhat.gov.uk IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to unlimited fine on summary conviction.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Potters Bar primary school gets alcohol licence

Little Heath Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Potters Bar primary school gets alcohol licence

Little Heath Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Do you recognise any of Herts Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to the latest Herts Most Wanted list

Armistice Day brings out ‘best of Hatfield’

Hatfield Armistice Day 2019. Picture: John Spavins.

Herts County Council to trial ‘paying’ pregnant women to stop smoking

Herts County Council are to trial 'paying' pregnant women to stop smoking.

Herts heritage launches Welwyn Garden City memory project

The Woodhall Centre in the 1950s. Picture: HCC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists