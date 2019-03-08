Property Risk Inspection Ltd

Public Notice Archant

Request for information concerning ownership

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Request for information concerning ownership of:- Re: Land adjacent to 49 Pooleys Lane, Welham Green, North Mymms, Hatfield AL9 7LG Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located on the land adjacent to 49 Pooleys Lane, Welham Green, North Mymms, Hatfield AL9 7LG and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 49 Pooleys Lane, Welham Green, North Mymms, Hatfield AL9 7LG. We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required. CONTACT: Jo Martin INSURANCE SERVICES PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD 2 THE COURTYARDS PHOENIX SQUARE SEVERALLS PARK WYNCOLLS ROAD COLCHESTER ESSEX CO4 9PE REF: 140396 TELEPHONE: 01206 751626