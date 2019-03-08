Advanced search

Gascoyne Cecil Estates

PUBLISHED: 00:00 02 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISE LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

e Gascoyne Cecil Estates of Hatfield House, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5NQ applied to the Licensing Authority, Welwyn Hatfield Council, on 28th October 2019 for a Premises Licence for The Private Lawn, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5NQ with these proposed relevant licensable activities. Supply of alcohol, provision of late night refreshment, provision of regulated entertainment - plays, films, live music, recorded music, making music, outdoor team building exercises, performance dance, dancing and anything similar between the hours of 10:00am - 00:00, Monday to Sunday. If you wish to object to this application, you must write to The Licensing Authority Welwyn Hatfield Council, Licensing Office, Campus East, Welwyn Garden city, Hertfordshire AL8 6AE. Your representation must be received by 25th November 2019. You may inspect the application at the Licensing Authority address above between the hours of 09.00hrs and 17.00hrs Monday to Friday or on the website www.welhat.gov.uk. Representations shall be made in writing. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Extra patrols in place following multiple Potters Bar burglaries

The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Potters Bar recently.

Welwyn Garden City teen to appear on Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off

Zak Travess from Welwyn Garden City will appear on Junior Bake Off. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Gascoyne Cecil Estates

Public Notice

Welwyn Hatfield police successfully guide swan in Hot Fuzz-esque incident

The police successfully guided the swan back to safety. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police

Mouth of the Tyne: Rugby World Cup can see success of Harpenden St George’s happen to all schools and clubs

England's Ben Youngs (right), Manu Tuilagi, Maro Itoje and George Ford prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists