Gascoyne Cecil Estates

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISE LICENCE

e Gascoyne Cecil Estates of Hatfield House, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5NQ applied to the Licensing Authority, Welwyn Hatfield Council, on 28th October 2019 for a Premises Licence for The Private Lawn, Hatfield Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5NQ with these proposed relevant licensable activities. Supply of alcohol, provision of late night refreshment, provision of regulated entertainment - plays, films, live music, recorded music, making music, outdoor team building exercises, performance dance, dancing and anything similar between the hours of 10:00am - 00:00, Monday to Sunday. If you wish to object to this application, you must write to The Licensing Authority Welwyn Hatfield Council, Licensing Office, Campus East, Welwyn Garden city, Hertfordshire AL8 6AE. Your representation must be received by 25th November 2019. You may inspect the application at the Licensing Authority address above between the hours of 09.00hrs and 17.00hrs Monday to Friday or on the website www.welhat.gov.uk. Representations shall be made in writing. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.